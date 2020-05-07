HAMPTON — Police are crediting a 3-year-old boy with helping them locate an elderly woman who was trapped inside the basement of her Hampton home for three days.
According to Hampton police, about 2 p.m. Wednesday a woman was out for a walk with her 3-year-old son, Eyas, in the area of Drakes Landing in Hampton.
Police said Eyas wanted to grab his elderly neighbor’s newspaper and put it on her porch for her. When he went to do so, he noticed there were several other newspapers already piled up on the porch and told his mother.
When the elderly neighbor failed to answer her phone or the door, Eyas’ mother called police.
Hampton officers gained entry to the home, and found the woman in the basement trapped in a small corridor.
“The female was in good spirits despite being trapped in the basement for over three days,” said Hampton Deputy Police Chief David Hobbs in a statement.
The woman was taken to Portsmouth Hospital with minor injuries.
Hobbs said all parties involved wished to remain anonymous, asking media outlets to “respect their privacy.”
“The Hampton Police would like to thank the young boy for his keen observation and we encourage residents to check on the elderly and vulnerable folks during these uncertain times,” Hobbs said in a statement.