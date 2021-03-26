Four Hampton police officers were recognized this week for their efforts to keep a suicidal woman safe after she was found on the Route 101 bridge over Interstate 95.
The Hampton Police Department awarded life-saving medals to Sgt. Andrew Jowett, Detective Sgt. Stephen Champey and officer Justin LeDuc, while Sgt. Timothy Hamlen received a commendation for their response to the potentially dangerous incident on Feb. 4.
“We are tasked with responding to people in mental health crisis more and more. This serves as a reminder of the positive impact that we can have on people’s lives. While we see many people at their worst, you never know what someone is going through,” said Police Chief David Hobbs, who commended the officers for their work during an award presentation outside the police station and also recognized their actions at a selectmen’s meeting this week.
The officers’ encounter with the distraught woman began after LeDuc saw a vehicle pulled over in the breakdown lane on the overpass while patrolling the area of Route 101.
LeDuc, who was concerned that the driver may be in distress, parked behind the vehicle and spotted the woman standing on a snowbank against the fence on the side of the bridge as he approached.
After determining that she was likely suffering from a mental health issue, LeDuc called for assistance while New Hampshire State Police and the state Department of Transportation helped shut down several lanes on I-95 northbound.
According to the citations that accompanied the live-saving medal, LeDuc maintained a dialogue with the woman, who was contemplating jumping from the bridge in a suicide attempt.
After arriving at the scene, Jowett also helped build up a rapport with the woman and assisted Champey, who stepped in and used his training as a crisis negotiator to talk with her and keep her calm.
While the officers worked to bring a peaceful end to the situation, Hamlen established command and control of the scene.
The incident nearly turned tragic about 90 minutes later when the woman leaned down and lost her footing, but Jowett, who feared she might fall, was able to lunge toward her, tackle her, and bring her to safety.
No one was injured during the incident.
The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment. At one point LeDuc was forced to jump in to secure the woman and keep her safe when she tried to escape.
“We are grateful for the peaceful resolution to this situation and are thankful that the young woman is safe and getting care. We want people to know that if they are in crisis that they are not alone. Help is available,” Hobbs said.