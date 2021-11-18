4-year-old Weare boy accidently shoots himself in hand Staff Report Nov 18, 2021 Nov 18, 2021 Updated 47 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Local police are investigating an incident at a Weare residence Thursday morning where a 4-year-old boy accidently shot himself in the hand, they say. Jeffrey Hastings Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A 4-year-old boy in Weare gained access to a firearm and accidently shot himself in the hand, according to police.Police were called about 8 a.m. Thursday to 299 North Stark Highway, according to a news release.“The projectile traveled through his hand and came to rest in a wall,” the release reads.The boy was the only one to sustain an injury and was brought to Concord Hospital for treatment.The state Division for Children, Youth and Families has been notified.Weare police reminds firearm owners to practice handling and storage. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Nashua man seriously injured after truck hits tree in Merrimack Rochester man killed after being thrown from motorcycle in Route 202 crash Somersworth teen medflighted to Boston hospital following rollover crash 3 injured hikers carried off Mt. Monadnock in icy conditions Two Manchester firefighters become trapped in fire, send mayday call Camp Wediko students, staff become lost in Windsor woods Loudon man escapes injury despite car impaled on guard rail on F.E. Everett Turnpike Three teens seriously injured after Mustang hits tree in Salem Winter's descent means nonprofits and cities are finalizing plans to help unsheltered through the season A White police chief placed a KKK note on a Black officer's coat: 'It was so demeaning' Request News Coverage