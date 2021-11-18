Weare child shot in hand

Local police are investigating an incident at a Weare residence Thursday morning where a 4-year-old boy accidently shot himself in the hand, they say.

 Jeffrey Hastings

A 4-year-old boy in Weare gained access to a firearm and accidently shot himself in the hand, according to police.

Police were called about 8 a.m. Thursday to 299 North Stark Highway, according to a news release.

“The projectile traveled through his hand and came to rest in a wall,” the release reads.

The boy was the only one to sustain an injury and was brought to Concord Hospital for treatment.

The state Division for Children, Youth and Families has been notified.

Weare police reminds firearm owners to practice handling and storage.