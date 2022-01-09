KEENE — A five-alarm fire in downtown Keene injured three people Saturday night, including two firefighters who were taken to the hospital and treated for burns, the Keene Fire Department said in a news release Sunday.
The other person who was injured was an occupant who was rescued from the second floor of the building and taken to the hospital for unspecified injuries.
The building and all of its contents are a complete loss, the news release said. “The building and contents damage is estimated over $1,000,000. Smoke detectors were found to have been working throughout the building and alerted the occupants.”
The Keene Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the kitchen of the Cobblestone Ale House at 151 Main St. Saturday just after 10 p.m. The call came in at 10:05 p.m. and the first unit was on the scene two minutes later, according to the news release. The fire was under control by 5:51 a.m. Sunday.
When firefighters arrived they reported fire was coming from the left side of the building.
The Cobblestone Ale House was on the first floor of the two-story building, which is owned by George Levine of Wellesley, Mass. There were seven residential apartments on the second floor.
By 11:02 p.m., the call for mutual aid had risen to a fifth alarm, bringing in the additional crews needed to assist on scene to help extinguish the fire and conduct search and rescue.
The Keene Fire Department said there were three occupants on the second floor. Two were able to evacuate and one was unable to. That occupant was rescued and taken to the Cheshire Medical Center.
During the response Saturday night “a mayday was transmitted for a disorientated firefighter,” the Keene Fire Department said, saying the firefighter was found and removed from the building unharmed by at 11:33 p.m.
Later, firefighters discovered the fire on the first floor had extended up to the second floor and into the attic.
During the response, two firefighters were taken to Cheshire Medical Center for burns.
“They were released shortly after,” the Keene Fire Department said.
The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation by the Keene Fire Department. Anyone with information related to the fire is asked to contact Captain John Bates of the Keene Fire Department at 603-757-1863 or via email jbates@keenenh.gov.