ROLLINSFORD - The body of a 6-year-old boy who was wading in the Salmon Falls River was recovered more than two hours after he went missing, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.
The boy, whose name was not released, was reported missing just after 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Fish and Game said in a release.
The boy’s family said he was wading in the water, then went missing and they could not locate him after frantically searching the area, Fish and Game said.
The family called 911 and first responders searched the area by air, land and water, according to the release.
Conservation officers from the Fish and Game dive team located the child around 4:45 p.m. in about 10 feet of water. Fish and Game said the boy was unresponsive and taken to Wentworth-Douglass Hospital, then flown to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.