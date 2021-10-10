GILFORD — Multiple agencies responded Sunday morning to a water rescue off Diamond Island on Lake Winnipesaukee but were unable to save a diver, who appears to have experienced a medical issue while submerged.
Initial investigation revealed four divers were in the water when one became unresponsive, according to New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol.
"He was brought to the surface by a fellow diver and 9-1-1 was alerted. A Good Samaritan and the assisting diver were unable to remove the victim from the water until Marine Patrol arrived," they said.
Laconia Fire Lt. Scott Lewandowski, who is based at the department’s station in The Weirs, said his crew was toned at 10:16 a.m. for a water rescue off the island on the western shore of the Big Lake.
The firefighters took Laconia’s Boat 1 from the municipal docks in The Weirs “and we literally got to the scene and Marine Patrol reported they got the patient to Ames Farm,” a waterfront inn a short distance southwest of Diamond Island.
Marine Patrol Supervisor David Jones and the dive partner administered CPR while the victim was transported to shore. Members of Gilford, Laconia, Meredith and Alton Fire Departments assisted in rendering treatment on land, but the victim died at the scene, according to Marine Patrol.
Lewandowski said the waters off Diamond Island are popular with scuba divers. Marine Patrol is conducting an investigation into the accident.
The name of the deceased is being withheld at this time pending notification of the next of kin. Although the investigation continues, foul play is not suspected, according to state police.