MEREDITH – A 72-year-man has apparently drowned while swimming close to the shore of his Bear Island home Wednesday evening.
New Hampshire Marine Patrol Capt. Timothy Dunleavy said a family member noticed at 7:02 p.m. that he appeared to be foundering in the water and was able to alert neighbors.
Dunleavy said the neighbors retrieved him from the water and began to perform CPR. Responding rescue workers from the Meredith Fire Department and the Marine Patrol continued CPR but the man died at the scene.
Authorities are withholding identification pending notification of family members.
Dunleavy said this is the second swimming death on Lake Winnipesaukee this year. The first was a local man who died at the Gilford docks in August after trying to assist his disabled friend who fell while trying to board a boat.
Anyone with any information can call Marine Patrol Supervisor David Jones at 603-293-2067 or email David.b.jones@dos.nh.gov.