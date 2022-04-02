79-year-old man hurt in Chester shooting Staff report Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Apr 2, 2022 Apr 2, 2022 Updated 15 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A 79-year-old man was shot and wounded when gunfire hit his home in Chester around 11 p.m. Friday.According to a release from New Hampshire State Police, Chester police were called to a home late Friday after a report of gunshots.A home on Old Chester Road was hit by gunfire, state police said, and a 79-year-old man inside the house was hurt.State police did not release the man’s name Saturday, but said he was in stable condition at a local hospital.No one is in custody in connection with the shooting, and state police are still investigating.State police said there was no danger to the public, but asked nearby residents with surveillance cameras to review their footage for anything strange between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Friday.Police ask anyone with information to contact State Police Detective Thomas Phelan at Thomas.P.Phelan@dos.nh.gov. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Shooting Chester Josie Albertson-Grove Author twitter Author email Follow Josie Albertson-Grove Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY 79-year-old man hurt in Chester shooting Somersworth man pleads guilty to federal weapons charge Passenger suffers life-threatening injuries, driver charged with DUI, after pickup hits Conway Public Library +2 Load more {{title}} Most Popular Merrimack man taken into custody after I-293 crash snarls traffic for hours Police: Man drives car into Lake Massabesic after shoe gets caught on gas pedal Passenger suffers life-threatening injuries, driver charged with DUI, after pickup hits Conway Public Library Six vehicles crash in Hudson; three people taken to hospital Early morning crash closes Route 114 in Bedford 81-year-old NH veteran survives chain reaction white-out crash in Pa.: 'It was the worst thing I ever saw in my life' Massachusetts native killed by grizzly bear: ‘To say we are broken is an understatement’ Credit card skimmer found in convenience store Seabrook woman identified as fire victim, fire cause still under investigation States with the lowest traffic fatality rates: Where does New Hampshire rank? Request News Coverage