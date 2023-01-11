Eight people are displaced after a fire left a multi-family home in Nashua uninhabitable Tuesday night, fire officials said. Around 5:47 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, Nashua dispatchers began receiving calls reporting flames and smoke coming from a 2-½ story home at 24 Jefferson St.
Eight people are displaced after a fire left a multi-family home in Nashua uninhabitable Tuesday night, fire officials said.
Around 5:47 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, Nashua dispatchers began receiving calls reporting flames and smoke coming from a 2½-story home at 24 Jefferson St., Nashua Deputy Fire Chief James Kirk said in a release.
Nashua ladder companies searched the building for occupants and ventilated the roof with power saws. Searches of the building confirmed all occupants got out safely, Kirk said.
Due to the size of the fire, a second alarm was struck, bringing additional companies to the scene.
The fire was brought under control in about an hour, officials said.
“The residence sustained extensive fire and smoke damage and will be uninhabitable,” Kirk said in a release.
American Red Cross staff are working to find shelter for eight displaced occupants of the residence.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Nashua Fire Marshal’s Office.
No injuries were reported.
Mutual aid was provided by fire departments from Hudson, Manchester, Merrimack, Hollis and Tyngsborough, Mass.