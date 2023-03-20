An 81-year-old woman was killed in a two-car crash Monday morning on Route 10 in Swanzey, state police said. The driver of the second vehicle suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, officials said. An infant who was in the second vehicle at the time of the crash was uninjured, state police said. Courtesy New Hampshire State Police
Around 8:40 a.m. Monday, state police responded to Route 10 in the area of Sawyers Crossing Road to assist the Swanzey police at the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash.
According to state police, a 2019 GMC Acadia driven by Leslie C. Keeton, 81, of Swanzey was traveling southbound when it crossed the center line and struck a 2019 Kia Sorento traveling northbound, driven by Jocelyn L. Shelley-Blanchard, 41, also of Swanzey.
Both operators were transported by ambulance to Cheshire Medical Center. Once there, Keeton was pronounced dead, state police said.
Shelley-Blanchard sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, an infant passenger in the Kia Sorento was uninjured.
Route 10 was closed for several hours while the New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis & Reconstruction (CAR) Unit worked at the crash scene.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it is asked to contact Trooper Paul Bergeron at (603) 223-8494 or Paul.J.Bergeron@dos.nh.gov.