Fatal crash in Swanzey

An 81-year-old woman was killed in a two-car crash Monday morning on Route 10 in Swanzey, state police said. The driver of the second vehicle suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, officials said. An infant who was in the second vehicle at the time of the crash was uninjured, state police said. Courtesy New Hampshire State Police

