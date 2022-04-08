Wrong way on the Everett

A driver going the wrong way on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua crashed into a pickup truck head-on.  The accident involved several cars.

 Jeffrey Hastings

A woman driving the wrong way on the Frederick E. Everett Turnpike in Nashua crashed into three cars Friday morning, state police said, sending herself and three other drivers to the hospital. 

According to a news release from New Hampshire State Police, an 83-year-old Merrimack woman was driving north on the southbound side of the Everett Turnpike in Nashua. 

Police did not release the woman's name. 

Just before 11 a.m., state police said, the wrong-way driver hit a pickup truck head-on. 

As the two cars crashed and bounced apart, the cars hit two other sedans and crashed into a Jeep, which rolled over. 

The 83-year-old woman was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua with serious injuries.

Three of the other drivers were also hospitalized, and the crash closed three lanes of the turnpike for three hours on Friday.  

The crash is still under investigation, and state police ask anyone with information to contact Trooper L. Sanches at Luan.G.Sanches @dos.nh.gov or 603-227-0114.