Conservation officerds helped a 91-year-old backpacker down from Mount Chocorua in Tamworth on Friday evening.
According to a news release from the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game, Robert Humphrey, 91, of Mattapoisett, Mass. was hiking with his son in Tamworth on Thursday. The pair camped in a cabin on the trail that night.
As they hiked out Friday, Humphrey grew too tired, and was no longer able to walk. They prepared to spend the night on the trail and finish the hike Saturday morning, but called the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game. After talking it over with conservation officers, they decided to carry Humphrey down the trail.
The Humphreys arrived at the trailhead just after midnight.