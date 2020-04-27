NEW HAMPTON — A 91-year-old woman was left homeless last week when a three-alarm fire destroyed her 1850s farm.
Leona Piper, whose son, Charles, lived with her, lost everything but the clothes she was wearing when the wind-whipped fire quickly consumed the barn, a garage and a separate outbuilding before spreading to the Cape-style house. The family has lived in New Hampton since 1969.
While there is relief that no one was injured, the family faces the uncertainty of what happens next as they were unable to obtain homeowner’s insurance because of the type of electrical wiring that was installed.
Fire Chief Mike Drake said the fire was accidental and it appears that sparks from the home’s chimney ignited dry grass that spread to the corner of the attached barn.
Stephen Hanser of Bristol, a career firefighter and roofing contractor has pledged to help the Pipers rebuild.
In December 2014, Hanser, who works for the Laconia Fire Department spear-headed efforts to rebuild the Batchelder family home on Kelly Pond Road in New Hampton after it was heavily damaged by fire that started in the chimney and then quickly spread. Volunteers, including many fellow Laconia firefighters, rebuilt the home in a scant 2½ weeks.
“My belief is that if you fill your heart with giving there is no greater feeling. And with something like this everyone is doing it for the right reason,” he said.
“The response has been just tremendous. We have contractors who are ready to frame a house. With that many people willing to step up it tells what a great community you live in,” Hanser said.
A GoFundMe account has been established for Leona Piper. As of Monday evening, $3,375 in donations had already been raised. For more information, go to www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-leona-piper.
Based on the severity of the fire, Hanser said, the remains of the house will need to be torn down and a new foundation put in. Even if the bulk of the labor is donated or discounted, the biggest need is for monetary donations to pay for construction materials, Hanser said. Once work gets underway, scheduling will be key to limit how many people are on site at one time, in keeping with CDC guidelines in the wake of the pandemic, Hanser said.
Chief Drake said Charles Piper quickly detected the fire and tried to extinguish the wind-fanned flames but was unable to do so. Charles Piper helped his elderly mother escape and watched helplessly as the fire grew. He was able to move an enclosure behind the barn that housed 100 baby chicks away from the fire, limiting the loss to just three birds, Drake said.
Ashland firefighters were the first to arrive and Drake said that crew faced a difficult task with a massive volume of fire and burning embers raining down into the woods across the street, sparking multiple spot fires.
A third alarm was called and tankers were set up on opposite sides of the hill on Winona Road to draft water from streams that both feed into Lake Winona.
“It was labor intensive to establish a constant water supply and we had all the spot fires. It was a lot to deal with,” Drake said, praising the work of the firefighting crews.
“If the wind had been blowing the other way and it had gone up the mountain we would have been in real trouble,” said Drake.