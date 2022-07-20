A 92-year-old Exeter man drowned swimming in Squam Lake on Wednesday afternoon. 

William Duryea, 92, of Exeter went swimming from his Sandwich camp on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the New Hampshire State Police. 

First responders rushed to the lake after someone called 911 around 4 p.m., to report that Duryea needed help. 

Duryea was pulled from the water, and first responders tried to revive him, but Duryea was pronounced dead on the shore.