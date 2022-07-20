92-year-old swimmer drowns in Squam Lake Staff Report Jul 20, 2022 Jul 20, 2022 Updated 18 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A 92-year-old Exeter man drowned swimming in Squam Lake on Wednesday afternoon. William Duryea, 92, of Exeter went swimming from his Sandwich camp on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the New Hampshire State Police. First responders rushed to the lake after someone called 911 around 4 p.m., to report that Duryea needed help. Duryea was pulled from the water, and first responders tried to revive him, but Duryea was pronounced dead on the shore. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Missing Mass. woman found dead inside truck, ex-boyfriend killed by police Search related to missing woman Mary Anderson underway in Harvard with Mass. State Police on scene +3 Man allegedly set chair on fire, which set Manchester building ablaze +2 Bystander rescues 4 kids from fire, then jumps out window to save a 5th +4 Smoky fire closes Caesario’s Pizza on Elm Street +3 {{title}} Most Popular Search for missing Hampstead man continues, but police warn of speculation on social media Mass. family of woman last seen in Hudson fear she was kidnapped Police: NH motorcyclist not wearing helmet disregards officer's warning, crashes Search related to missing woman Mary Anderson underway in Harvard with Mass. State Police on scene Missing Mass. woman found dead inside truck, ex-boyfriend killed by police Man allegedly set chair on fire, which set Manchester building ablaze New search on for missing Maura Murray Smoky fire closes Caesario’s Pizza on Elm Street Sforza family to close Byfield greenhouse after tragedy that claimed life of Seabrook woman Cause of April blaze at Red Jacket 'undetermined' Request News Coverage