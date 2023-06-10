 Skip to main content
A message to his fellow bikers: Wear a helmet

Keith and Jen Tuttle with Ziggy
Keith and Jenny Tuttle rely on each other and their pets, including Ziggy the dog, to get through the tough days. The curved scar on Keith’s head is the only visual clue about the head injury that left him disabled after a motorcycle accident four years ago.

Keith Tuttle has a message for the thousands of motorcyclists arriving in New Hampshire for this 100th anniversary of Bike Week: Wear a helmet.

“Do what you can to save your life,” he says. “Don’t put your family through what mine went through.”

Holding him close

Jen Tuttle holds her husband Keith close as he lies hospitalized in a medically induced coma after a catastrophic motorcycle crash four years ago.
Keith and Ziggy
Ziggy the dog gives his master Keith Tuttle unconditional love. Tuttle’s scar reveals the damage left after he crashed his motorcycle while not wearing a helmet.
Keith Tuttle
Keith Tuttle says he understands the temptation to not wear a motorcycle helmet. But it’s not worth it, he says.

