indiana-deaths

A billboard outside of Indianapolis spreads awareness about the danger of falling trees after Xander and Ziva Clark were killed last year. 

 Crystal Clark
Brian and Crystal Clark

Brian and Crystal Clark with their children, Xander and Ziva.  

After finishing lunch at an Indiana campground last year, Brian and Crystal Clark drove their two children around the woods in a golf cart.

They stopped to speak with fishermen at a lake, and Brian told Xander, 9, and Ziva, 8, that they could return after they prepared their camper for the weekend. They were traveling a long path to enjoy the warm weather and strong breeze when Brian and Crystal heard a loud crash.