It has been one year since a 29-year-old Manchester man disappeared.
“The case is still an open case -- he is still missing,” Lt. Daniel Mederos of the Nashua Police Department said on Monday of Mike McClain.
The Manchester man was last seen in the early morning hours of April 21, 2019, after visiting the Tropical Lounge on Hollis Street with friends.
“At this point we don’t believe there is anything suspicious having to do with his disappearance,” said Mederos.
Mederos said police met with McClain’s family at the end of 2019 to update them on their investigation.
“We received a lot of false leads just based on innuendo, online social media speculation and people trying to fill in the gaps,” Mederos said, adding police have spent thousands of hours on the case.
Although the department has not received any recent leads, Mederos said police will continue to follow any new information that is obtained.
McClain is one of three people still missing in Nashua.
Michael Andrew Jones, 35, was last seen on Jan. 16, 2019.
April Bailey, 36, walked outside of a Lynn Street residence in her pajamas and slippers to take out the garbage on Jan. 15 and has not been seen since.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Nashua Police Department at 603-594-3583.