About a dozen people have been displaced after the exterior facade of their apartment building in downtown Nashua started to bow and crumble this past weekend.
According to the Nashua Fire Marshal’s Office, portions of the brick facade at 243 Main St. started to collapse on Saturday, prompting officials to evacuate the 11-unit building. A portion of Main Street has been closed since the problem was discovered, and the occupants have been moved to a nearby Motel 6.
The city’s building and safety department has been at the scene for the past few days accessing the structure. William McKinney, manager of the city’s Building Safety Department, was not available on Monday to comment.
“This is obviously a very difficult situation,” Alderman Tom Lopez, Ward 4, said on Monday.
Although the facade of the building is unstable, Lopez said it appears that the structural integrity of the building is OK, although more inspection is being done. Until the exterior, brick facade can be bolstered and secure, the occupants may not be able to return, said Lopez.
Upon learning that the apartment building was evacuated, Lopez said he made several phone calls to ensure that all of the occupants have temporary housing.
The landlord, he said, has paid for all of the residents to stay at a local motel.
Lopez said he has been concerned about how the occupants will be able to eat, especially since the motel does not have kitchenettes in the rooms. Residents who learned about the situation have already stepped up to assist the occupants who have been displaced, according to Lopez.
He said one woman offered to bake lasagnas for the residents, while another individual delivered them this past weekend.
“I appreciate that city residents are taking care of other city residents,” said Lopez.
It is unclear when the occupants will be able to return to the Main Street apartment building, which is still surrounded by yellow caution tape. Occupants were able to quickly return to their apartments to gather some belongings, but had to exit promptly.
The apartment building, according to police, is operated by MWH Holdings, LLC.