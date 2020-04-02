In the age of smart home devices, Peterborough Police Chief Scott Guinard said the department wants to create a map of homes with surveillance devices.
“It’s to help us solve crimes,” Guinard said.
But Jeanne Hruska, the political director for the ACLU of New Hampshire, said the program is a big step toward creating a surveillance state in which people are monitored by authorities without warrants, subpoenas, or any form of notice.
“This is deeply alarming to me,” Hruska said.
Peterborough’s Police Department put out a message on its Facebook page this week seeking residents to volunteer for the map initiative.
Guinard said the program is completely voluntary and all participants will be kept confidential.
The idea is to create a list that police can check when a crime has occurred in a particular area. Those with the smart home surveillance devices would be asked to share anything that their devices might have captured related to the crime, he said.
“It gives us the opportunity to reach out to people so we can review their surveillance video,” he said
Guinard said police in Peterborough are already doing this with many businesses and some residents, and the list would give police more resources to respond to crimes.
Hruksa dismissed Guinard’s claim that the program is voluntary, saying there is a coercive element to people with badges and guns asking private citizens to voluntarily hand over their surveillance data.
Hruska said she has not seen a program like this in New Hampshire before, but the ACLU of New Hampshire has already been working on legislation to keep New Hampshire from becoming a surveillance state, she said.
“It’s troubling to see it come to pass here in New Hampshire,” she said.
Peterborough Police are not looking to circumvent anyone’s rights under the United State Constitution or the New Hampshire Constitution, Guinard said. The program is squarely aimed at gathering information to help solve crimes, he said.
So far, the program has had no new volunteers, Guinard said Thursday.