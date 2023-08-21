230822-news-nashuahazmat

Dean Shalhoup/Union Leader Correspondent Fire officials begin to wrap up operations at the Monday afternoon hazmat incident at Sullivan Terrace North apartment complex that forced the evacuation of about 80 residents due to the activation of several "bug bombs" in a seventh-floor apartment. The resident of the apartment was hospitalized.

NASHUA — What began as a medical call Monday afternoon for a resident of the Sullivan Terrace North apartment complex having difficulty breathing quickly escalated into a hazardous materials condition that forced first responders to evacuate much of the nine-story building.

Nashua Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Kevin Kerrigan said firefighters and AMR paramedics arrived to find a resident of a seventh-floor apartment in respiratory distress, the result of a heavy fog that filled his apartment after he set off six “bug bombs.”