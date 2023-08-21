Dean Shalhoup/Union Leader Correspondent Fire officials begin to wrap up operations at the Monday afternoon hazmat incident at Sullivan Terrace North apartment complex that forced the evacuation of about 80 residents due to the activation of several "bug bombs" in a seventh-floor apartment. The resident of the apartment was hospitalized.
NASHUA — What began as a medical call Monday afternoon for a resident of the Sullivan Terrace North apartment complex having difficulty breathing quickly escalated into a hazardous materials condition that forced first responders to evacuate much of the nine-story building.
Nashua Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Kevin Kerrigan said firefighters and AMR paramedics arrived to find a resident of a seventh-floor apartment in respiratory distress, the result of a heavy fog that filled his apartment after he set off six “bug bombs.”
Crews located the man and rushed him from the apartment, then immediately closed the door to keep the fog at bay until a hazmat team arrived, Kerrigan said.
The man, who wasn’t identified, was treated at the scene then transported to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center for continued treatment.
Meanwhile, other crews called to the scene evacuated about 80 residents whose apartments are closest to the fog-filled apartment.
No other injuries were reported, Kerrigan said.
The building, at 56 Tyler St., and its twin across the street at 57 Tyler St., are operated by the Nashua Housing Authority.
Crews set up large fans to ventilate the apartment and hallways in the immediate vicinity.
Residents who evacuated were allowed to return to their apartments after about an hour.