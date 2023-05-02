Wolfeboro Police Chief Dean Rondeau (copy)

DEAN RONDEAU

 Courtesy Wolfeboro Police Department website

In announcing the retirement of Chief Dean Rondeau, the Wolfeboro Police Commission lauded his service to the country and town, but said nothing about why Rondeau had been placed on paid leave nor the underlying investigation that may have landed him there.

“The Wolfeboro Police Commission has accepted the retirement of Chief Dean Rondeau effective April 28, 2023,” the Commission wrote in a news release that was emailed to media outlets just after 2:30 p.m. Monday.