In announcing the retirement of Chief Dean Rondeau, the Wolfeboro Police Commission lauded his service to the country and town, but said nothing about why Rondeau had been placed on paid leave nor the underlying investigation that may have landed him there.
“The Wolfeboro Police Commission has accepted the retirement of Chief Dean Rondeau effective April 28, 2023,” the Commission wrote in a news release that was emailed to media outlets just after 2:30 p.m. Monday.
“Before being appointed to the position of Chief of Police in 2016, Rondeau held numerous positions within the Wolfeboro Police Department, including, but not limited to patrolman, patrol and investigations sergeant, lieutenant and captain. Chief Rondeau was also a graduate of the FBI National Academy,” the news release said.
The release highlighted the fact that “Prior to and during his law-enforcement career,” Rondeau served 34 years in the U.S. Army and had retired as a colonel, having been deployed to combat missions in Kosovo and Iraq and being recognized as a soldier with 'numerous military awards and decorations …'
“The Wolfeboro Police Commission thanks Chief Rondeau for his more than 27 years of service to the Town, and for his decades of service to his country,” the news release said, directing further inquiries to Commission Chairman Stephen Wood.
Wood did not immediately respond Tuesday to an email inquiry seeking more information, including some information that is subject to New Hampshire’s Right-To-Know law, RSA 91:A.
Included in the inquiry was a request for a copy of Rondeau’s retirement letter and any correspondence between the commission and him prior to and since his being placed on paid leave.
The inquiry also asked whether the Police Commission sent a letter to the New Hampshire Police Standards and Training Council about Rondeau’s retirement; how much Rondeau was paid annually; and whether the town made a payout, and in what amount, to Rondeau for unused vacation/personal time.
Additionally, the inquiry asked about who is now leading the Wolfeboro Police Department.
On April 13 at the Wolfeboro Police Station, Capt. Mark Livie said he had been appointed officer-in-charge by the Commission and later that day, Wood in an email, wrote that “On 4/10/23, Chief Rondeau was placed on paid leave pending the outcome of an internal inquiry.”
Also on April 13, Wolfeboro Town Manager James Pineo said there was little he could say about Rondeau’s situation because it was a personnel matter and because the Police Commission, not the town manager, has statutory jurisdiction.
Pineo did say, however, that the investigation of Rondeau was an “Internal inquiry, done by an external agency -- I can’t tell you who -- paid administrative leave. That’s all I can say.”
While Wood in his April 13 email confirmed that Rondeau was on paid leave, he did not comment on a question about the Commission’s April 13 non-public special meeting whose subject was “personnel.”
At the Commission’s April 20 meeting, however, Wood, according to online minutes, “acknowledged what he called the 'elephant in the room’ with the absence of Chief Rondeau.” Wood, the minutes said, requested that “everyone be respectful during this time …these types of things take time to complete.”
The minutes said Wood asked for the “public’s patience during this time. When the Commission has more information, they will share it.”
The Commission’s next regularly scheduled meeting is May 18, but the Police Commission’s website said the Commission will have a special, non-public meeting on May 3 at 2 p.m. in the Wolfeboro Public Library to discuss “personnel.”