Two brothers safely hiked down Mt. Adams on their own Saturday after initially calling 911 when one of them suffered a leg injury, officials said.
Conservation officers reported around 3:20 p.m. Saturday two hikers placed a call to 911
after one of them suffered a leg injury while descending Mt. Adams. The hikers, identified as
brothers Dirke Buban, 39 of Queensbury, NY and Eric Buban, 45, of Woodbury, Conn., had
lost the Star Lake Trail during the descent and ended up pitching a short way down into Madison Gulf into waist deep snow.
Realizing their mistake, the brothers attempted to hike back up towards the ridge when Dirke broke one of his snowshoes and suffered a leg injury. Stuck in waist deep snow with an unknown injury, high winds, blowing snow, and frigid temperatures the men called 911 for help.
With poor cell phone coverage the call was soon dropped and unable to be re-acquired, officials said. Fish and Game was notified, and a rescue response was initiated with members of
Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue (AVSAR), Mountain Rescue Services (MRS) and
Advanced SAR Team responding.
Officials said the brothers - realizing any rescue effort was several hours away - began to make their way through deep snow until they reached solid terrain, which made the pain in Dirke’s leg more tolerable.
At approximately 5:30 p.m., the hikers made it to Madison Spring Hut where cell phone communication was reestablished and the rescue effort was called off.
After two hours of steady hiking down the Valley Way Trail, the brothers successfully made it
down to the Appalachia Trailhead parking lot.