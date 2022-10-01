FORT MYERS, Fla./CHARLESTON, S.C. — Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina faced a massive cleanup on Saturday from the destruction wrought by Hurricane Ian, after one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. mainland caused tens of billions of dollars in damage and killed dozens.

New images from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) showed several beach cottages and a motel building that lined the shores of Florida’s Sanibel Island had been wiped away by Ian’s storm surge. Even though most homes were still standing, they appeared to have roof damage, the images showed.