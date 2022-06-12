The Attorney General’s Office has closed a criminal investigation into Bean Burpee, saying there was insufficient evidence to prove the former Gilford police chief committed a crime.
Burpee resigned as Gilford police chief effective April 13. Burpee, who began his tenure as chief on June 1, 2014, had been out on paid administrative leave since Jan. 10.
In a letter to town officials in January, the Attorney General’s Office said it had opened a criminal investigation into Burpee, but would not say why the chief was being investigated.
In a letter dated June 6 to Gilford Town Manager Scott Dunn, Senior Assistant Attorney General Timothy J. Sullivan wrote his department’s Public Integrity Unit determines whether, “based on the information provided, there is reasonable suspicion to believe that further investigation would lead to probable cause that a crime was committed.”
“That standard was applied to the review of the information we received,” wrote Sullivan. “As a result of that information there was a sufficient basis to meet a reasonable suspicion standard to open a formal investigation.”
Deputy Chief Investigator Todd Flanagan and Investigator Scott Gilbert conducted an investigation, Sullivan wrote, reviewing various materials and performing interviews.
“Having reviewed all of the evidence gathered by the investigators available at this time, there is insufficient evidence to meet the state’s burden to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Chief Burpee committed a crime,” concluded Sullivan. “As a result, this office is formally closing the matter, and will provide our investigative materials to town counsel.”
Four former employees filed suit against the West Alton Marina in May alleging sexual assault and harassment by the facility’s former manager, John Murray, and claiming the marina’s owners failed to stop the behavior.
One of the suits claims Murray told a plaintiff they shouldn’t go to police because he was having sex with the Gilford police chief and another officer and thus “untouchable.”
The names of the plaintiffs are shielded in court documents, and listed only as John Doe, James Doe, Brian Doe, and Adam Doe.
The lawsuits claim Murray used cash bonuses to get employees to give sexual pictures and videos.
The Brian Doe lawsuit claims Murray warned against going to police about the situation, due to his alleged sexual liaison with local law enforcement.
“Multiple times Murray texted Brian Doe that he was engaged in sexual activity with the Gilford police chief,” the suit alleges. “Murray would then comment about his sexual activity with the Gilford police chief and at least one other police officer to brag that he was ‘untouchable’ because he had the police on his side.”
An attempt to reach Burpee for comment Sunday was unsuccessful.
Burpee began his law enforcement career in 1995 as a correctional officer with the Cumberland County, Maine, Sheriff’s Office.
In 1998, Burpee joined the Kennebunk, Maine, Police Department as a patrol officer and rose to become a lieutenant in the police department.
Among the first gay police chiefs in New Hampshire, Burpee, in a June 17, 2014 article in the New Hampshire Union Leader, said, “I’m here to be the chief of police, not to talk about gay rights.”
He acknowledged, though, that he was “fortunate to come from one state with legal gay marriage to another.”
Burpee was preceded as Gilford’s police chief by Kevin Keenan, who resigned in November 2013 after admitting he had an extramarital relationship with a subordinate.
Chief Keenan was preceded by John Markland, who retired in September 2011 after having served 26 years in law enforcement, 23 years in Gilford.