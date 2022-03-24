A woman and dog were found dead following a fire at this mobile home on Centennial Street in Seabrook early Thursday. The Attorney General's Office has labeled her death 'untimely' and are investigating.
The Attorney General’s Office is investigating after a woman and a dog were found dead after fire ripped through a mobile home on Centennial St. in Seabrook early Thursday, state fire officials said.
According to the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal's Office, the fire broke out at 115 Centennial St. around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. The first crews to arrive reported finding a mobile home fully engulfed in flames.
An adult female and dog were later found dead inside the home. The woman's death has been labeled "untimely" by the Attorney General's Office.
The victim's name has yet to be released.
The residence at 115 Centennial St., last assessed at $265,000, was built in 1973 is owned by Joseph Tirone Jr. of Railroad Ave. in Seabrook, according to the town's online assessors database. The structure contains five rooms, three of which are listed as bedrooms.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Officials said investigators have determined the majority of the fire damage is located in the front of the home.
Anyone with additional information regarding the fire is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal at 603-223-4289 or New Hampshire State Police at 603-223-4381.