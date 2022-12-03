Nashua shooting scene

 Jeffrey Hastings

The Attorney General’s Office and Nashua police are investigating the murder of a 57-year-old man found dead on Amherst Street Friday night.

A spokesman for the Attorney General’s Office said investigators were called out Friday night to assist Nashua police after a man identified by police as Joseph Bisson, 57, was found dead at 56 Amherst St.