A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting during the overnight hours in Walpole, according the Attorney General's Office. 

The name of the man is being withheld pending notification of family, according to a news release. The man was reported "deceased at the scene of the shooting."

"No officers have been physically injured, and there is no threat to the public," the release reads. 

Benjamin Agati, senior assistant attorney general, said further information will likely be released later today after more information is collected.  

"We are just responding now," he said around 11:15 a.m.

 The office is also waiting for Medical Examiners Office to respond. 

This is developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. 