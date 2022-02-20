AG responds to officer-involved shooting in Walpole By Jonathan Phelps New Hampshire Union Leader Jon Phelps Author email Feb 20, 2022 Feb 20, 2022 Updated 42 min ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting during the overnight hours in Walpole, according the Attorney General's Office. The name of the man is being withheld pending notification of family, according to a news release. The man was reported "deceased at the scene of the shooting.""No officers have been physically injured, and there is no threat to the public," the release reads. Benjamin Agati, senior assistant attorney general, said further information will likely be released later today after more information is collected. "We are just responding now," he said around 11:15 a.m. The office is also waiting for Medical Examiners Office to respond. This is developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jon Phelps Author email Follow Jon Phelps Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Most Popular Winnipesaukee pressure ridges cause snowmobile crashes; 11-year-old flown to DHMC Mass. woman issued speeding summons after leaping off snowmobile before hitting trail groomer Investigation finds claim some firefighters wrongly received extra pay 'unfounded' Bomb threat at state gymnastics championship 'not credible' Two dead in Hooksett accident Wednesday night Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot outside Hooksett Target store Woman suffers traumatic injuries in Londonderry sledding accident Space heater ignites fire, destroys Keene mobile home Two Mass. women injured in snowmobile crashes in NH this weekend Police ask public's help locating teens missing in Exeter Request News Coverage