The plane that served as Air Force Two on Tuesday remained parked at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport for repairs late Wednesday afternoon. The aircraft was forced to return shortly after takeoff Tuesday night with Vice President Mike Pence on board due to an engine problem caused by a bird strike, officials said.
Pence was in New Hampshire to attend a rally Tuesday afternoon in Gilford.
The aircraft, an Air Force C-32, is a VIP transport variation of the Boeing 757 twin-jet airliner.
Videos on social media appeared to show the moment of the bird strike. This video was courtesy of Alex Haddad.
The plane landed safely upon its return to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport around 7:20 p.m.
Once on the ground, crews began checking the aircraft for evidence of what was referred to as a possible bird strike during local air traffic control transmissions.
Press pool reports stated that, once on the ground, the vice president exited Air Force 2 and inspected the engine.
Airport staff issued a statement around 9 p.m. saying, “Earlier this evening Air Force 2 experienced a possible bird strike shortly after departure. Flight crew contacted the tower and returned to MHT safely. MHT rescue/firefighting (crews) were at staging areas per our response protocols. No impact to the airfield, we remain in full operation.”
According to pool reporters, the vice president and his staff were unharmed and traveled Tuesday night on a separate plane used to transport White House cargo back to Joint Base Andrews.
The vice president’s plane was cleared for departure around 8:45 p.m.
On Wednesday, MHT Assistant Director of Operations and Facilities Carlton Braley said both the airport operations team and the Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting team practice for situations like this, and have extensive training requirements they must meet for the airport to meet its federal obligations and maintain its operating certificate.
“We are required to have a valid operating certificate in order to receive air carrier aircraft,” said Braley. “Further, we are obligated to conduct an annual table-top drill as well as a full scale drill once every three years which are designed to test emergency response team capabilities and assess our readiness to properly respond to an aircraft emergency at the airport. The quality and quantity of the trainings are evaluated annually by the FAA as part of our annual certification review.”