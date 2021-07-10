An aircraft crash has been reported in Charlestown.
The crash occurred at Morningside Flight Park, a tourist attraction that offers lessons in hang gliding and paragliding, about a mile from the Connecticut River.
The site has hosted hang gliders since the 1970s, according to the flight park's blog.
According to town records, the property is owned by a North Carolina company, Flight Parks LLC, part of a group of hang gliding companies called Kitty Hawk Kites. The company runs 19 hang gliding parks, including a park in Portland, Maine.
This is a developing story.