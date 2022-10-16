City aldermen are scheduled this week to discuss an ordinance change governing what items are allowed in Manchester’s public parks and banning the use of items like shopping carts, tarps, or other temporary shelters or structures without permission from city officials.
The conversation comes as an email campaign is launched, urging city officials to vote down the proposal.
Members of the Aldermanic Committee on Bills on Second Reading are scheduled to take up the amendments — which would modify an ordinance that already prohibits camping and fires in public parks — Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. at City Hall.
The new language prohibits the setting up of any tents, tarps, shacks, market umbrellas, beach umbrellas or other temporary shelter or structure at any hour of the day or night for the purpose of camping without the approval of the public works director or a designee.
“This provision shall not be read to prohibit any parent, guardian or caretaker of any child under the age of 10 from erecting temporary shelter for the purpose of child care,” as long as the child has accompanied the person into the park.
The amended language also prohibits anyone from bringing in, using or possessing any shopping cart, or bringing in, using or possessing more than one bicycle at a time in any city park.
In a memo to aldermen, City Parks, Recreation, and Cemetery Division Director Mark Gomez wrote that city parks are intended to be shared and enjoyed “by all people.”
“Recently, we have experienced a marked increase in park visitors bringing in large amounts of possessions and establishing semi-permanent living accommodations during non-curfew hours,” wrote Gomez. “Shopping carts are being used to transport and store numerous and often bulky personal belongings. Market umbrellas, tarps and other materials are being used to erect shelters and occupy disproportionately large areas.”
Aldermen began receiving emails over the weekend asking them to oppose the proposed amendments.
The emails, titled ‘Please don’t harm our neighbors — vote NO on the park ordinance proposal,’ appear to be form letters, with each containing the same text but signed and sent by different individuals.
“We are in the midst of a housing crisis, with many Manchester residents lacking safe, affordable housing options, not enough shelter beds to go around, and many existing shelters providing unsafe conditions,” the email reads. “So far, the city has failed to provide real solutions or to put adequate resources toward creating new, improved housing and shelter options.”
The emails point out an existing ordinance passed in 2021 already prohibits camping in public parks without permission.
“Instead of directing attention to the very real housing issues we are facing, by passing this ordinance update, the board would be choosing to further target people who are already living in the most challenging circumstances, by making it a crime to use even a minimal form of protection from the elements,” the email reads. “The basic human need for shelter will not go away because of an ordinance.
“I believe that instead of wasting city resources on criminalizing people with limited options, it is the city government’s responsibility to ensure that this need is met in a dignified, respectful way that takes into account the solutions that housing aid organizations and houseless residents themselves have put forth.”
The emails go on to urge aldermen to vote ‘no’ on the proposed amendments, and delay any further discussion until the city hires a new Director of Homeless Initiatives.
The city has begun advertising the position of director of homelessness initiatives following the resignation of Schonna Green last month.
The position, which remains under the command of the city’s fire chief, has an starting annual salary of $97,291.94, plus benefits. Duties include planning, overseeing and directing the city’s response to homelessness.
Members of the Aldermanic Committee on Traffic and Public Safety previously voted 4-1 to recommend the proposed amendments be approved and sent to the Committee on Bills on Second Reading for technical review.
Aldermen Bill Barry, Pat Long, Will Stewart and Sebastian Sharonov voted in favor of the amendments, with Erin George-Kelly opposed.
On Tuesday, members of the Aldermanic Committee on Bills on Second Reading are being asked to decide whether the amendments ought to pass and be referred to the Committee on Accounts, Enrollment and Revenue Administration for additional review.