New Hampshire State Police are seeking the public's help locating a Pike woman, 80, who has been missing since Tuesday morning.
Susan Lackie was last seen in Pike about 8 a.m., wearing a heavy brown winter coat, a winter hat, jeans and sneakers, according to state police.
"Susan left for a walk in an unknown direction of travel. Susan suffers from dementia, hearing loss and is unsteady on her feet. Susan is approximately 5’08” and 120 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes,' state police said in an alert. State police authorized activation of the missing Vulnerable Adult Alert System at the request of state Fish and Game.
Anyone with information as to Lackie's whereabouts can call Fish and Game or New Hampshire State Police Communications at (603) 223-4381.