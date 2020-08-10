After searching New Hampshire’s largest state park through the night, New England K9 Search and Rescue located a 29-year-old West Chesterfield resident and helped reunite him with his family early Monday, Fish and Game officials said.
Noah Pepera-Rudd left from Horseshoe Road in Chesterfield to hike in Pisgah State Park on Sunday, Fish and Game said. The area Pepera-Rudd planned to hike, which he had done before, has no trails and is a large expanse of challenging terrain, according to a news release.
After he had been gone for more than four hours, Pepera-Rudd’s family called for help Sunday around 7 p.m.
First responders from the Chesterfield police and fire departments, NH State Police and Fish and Game conservation officers responded to the last place Pepera-Rudd was seen and began search efforts, according to the news release. After Pepera-Rudd was not found during an initial search of the immediate area and nearby logging access roads, Fish and Game requested that New England K9 respond.
According to officials, five dogs and their handlers from New England K9 searched the state park through the night, attempting to make voice contact with Pepera-Rudd. The team finally made contact with Pepera-Rudd around 3 a.m. Monday.
Pepera-Rudd, who became lost in a large swamp, was not hurt but was hungry and dehydrated, according to the news release. Pepera-Rudd was reunited with his family just before sunrise.