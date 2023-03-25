Wildfires in Spain

A view shows wildfire smoke on Barranco Maimona, seen from Monte Pina, Castellon, Spain.

 LORENA SOPENA/Reuters

BARRACAS, Spain -- Spain's first major wildfire of the year scorched more than 9,900 acres of forest and forced 1,700 villagers to leave their homes in the Valencia and Aragon regions.

Residents recounted fleeing their houses and leaving animals behind.