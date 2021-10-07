Alton police on Thursday said two Alton residents were killed Oct. 1 in a single-vehicle crash on Henry Wilson Highway.
The agency identified the operator of the vehicle as Tyrone Davis, 48, and his passenger as Tyler Miner, 30.
The office of Alton Police Chief Ryan Heath emailed a statement saying that the crash occurred at 3:05 p.m. last Friday on Henry Wilson Highway, which is also known a New Hampshire Route 11.
Upon arrival at the scene, emergency responders observed that Davis’ eastbound Subaru Forrester “went off the eastbound lane, rolled-over, and struck a tree.”
Davis and Miner “died from injuries sustained in the crash,” the statement said, adding that the crash remains under investigation and that anyone who witnessed or has information about it is asked to contact Alton police Lt. Todd MacDougall at 875-0757.
While information was not immediately available about Davis, there was an online obituary for Miner, which identified her father and stepmother as Joseph and Christine Miner.
On Oct. 1, the couple on their Facebook posted that “It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved daughter Tyler Miner. Tyler passed away in a vehicle accident in Alton Bay Friday October 1, 2021.”
The obituary, which identified Miner as Tyler Hayley Jessica Miner and was published Oct. 6 by the Rivet Funeral Home & Crematorium Inc. of Merrimack, said Miner had family throughout New Hampshire and in Vermont and that she was “Loved by many,” having grown up and attended schools in Merrimack and later Inter-Lakes High School in Meredith.
Miner was an AAU basketball player and she “used to love to race dirt bikes and just go riding on the trails. She spent a lot of her time playing with her little brothers and her dog, Hunter,” the obituary said.
As a young adult in the Lakes Region, the obituary said Miner “was a bright, beautiful woman who touched anyone she came in contact with. She had a huge heart and a fun-loving spirit. Tyler was very creative and expressed art through many mediums, including drawing, painting, music and making jewelry. She loved collecting feathers and birds’ nests, cool antiques and jewelry. Tyler was always up for an adventure. She loved to be outside whether just a hike in the woods or accompanying her mom to music festivals. She was hard-working and generous. Tyler was employed by Frank Reed Insulation Solutions. Tyler was adored by children and gave the biggest bear hugs.”
There will be calling hours for Miner from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Rivet Funeral Home 425 Daniel Webster Highway in Merrimack and a funeral service will take place there at 10 a.m. Saturday. Burial will be at Last Rest Cemetery in Merrimack.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Miner’s memory to the New Hampshire Humane Society.