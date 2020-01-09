NASHUA -- The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating after three workers were made ill by chemical fumes early Thursday morning at the Amazon delivery station.
Emergency crews responded to the Amazon fulfillment center at 10 State St. after workers reported symptoms from being exposed to a chemical spill or vapors released from cleaning products.
Nashua Fire Rescue ordered the facility be evacuated and firefighters wearing full protective gear and carrying air monitoring equipment rescued an ill worker who remained inside, according to fire officials.
“The patient’s chief complaint was breathing difficulty and lowered responsiveness. The patient was decontaminated and brought to an ambulance for treatment and transport,” Deputy Chief Karl Gerhard of Nashua Fire Rescue said.
Two other employees reported respiratory symptoms and were taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua.
Officials described the three patients as a 44-year-old female, a 36-year-old male and a 34-year-old male.
Two workers were treated and released, but the third remains hospitalized, according to officials.
“The cause is under investigation by OSHA with the city of Nashua Fire Marshal’s office,” Gerhard said, adding the building has been ventilated and crews are monitoring the building with air and chemical metering devices.
However, no abnormal readings have been discovered inside of the 62,000 square feet building -- one of the newest in the Amazon network and Amazon’s first delivery station in New Hampshire.
The site employs about 400 workers.
Nashua Fire Rescue advises businesses to keep up to date material safety data sheets for chemical products that are used at their facilities, which assists first responders during emergencies.
