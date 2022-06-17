UPDATE: The children have been found safely in Maine, according to a news release sent by the NH State Police at 10:46 a.m.
SOMERSWORTH -- New Hampshire State Police have issued an Amber Alert to seek the public's help locating two missing children who are believed to have been abducted by their mother.
According to state police, they were contacted by Somersworth police after two children, Alaina Wilson, 11, and Chance Wilson, 8, were reported missing about 9:45 p.m. Thursday. Police said the children were last seen about two hours earlier at their 93 Colonial Village Park residence, where they live with their grandmother, who has custody of Alaina and Chance.
"Alaina Wilson’s phone was left on her bed," state police said.
State police believe that Alaina and Chance were abducted by their biological mother, whom they have identified as Kaileigh Nichols, 32. She is 5'1", weighs 125 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.
"It was confirmed that Kaileigh Nichols took a vehicle from a relative in Maine and was seen in that vehicle at a school event in Somersworth during the day on June 16, 2022," state police said. "Kaileigh Nichols suffers from drug addiction and is known to have mental health issues."
The vehicle was identified as a grey four-door 2009 Honda Civic with Maine registration 2827A (veteran plate). Alaina is described as about 5'2", weighing 96 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Chance is 4'10", weighs 68 pounds and also has brown hair and eyes.
If anyone makes contact with the Wilson children or Kaileigh Nichols is asked to call Someresworth police at 603-692-3131.