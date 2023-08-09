AmeriGas has issued a recall notification "out of an abundance of caution" for propane barbecue tanks sold in southern and central New Hampshire and the Greater Boston area between July 27 and August 2, after identifying a potential fire hazard.
AmeriGas has issued a recall notification "out of an abundance of caution" for propane barbecue tanks sold in southern and central New Hampshire and the Greater Boston area between July 27 and August 2, after identifying a potential fire hazard. The affected barbecue cylinders/tanks have a stamp on the collar (the ring around the top with the carry handle) showing the letters EVAS M0859 pressed into the metal.
The recall notice is limited to 490 total tanks/cylinders that made it into the market prior to identification and potential defect.
Anyone who purchased or exchanged an AmeriGas propane exchange 20 lbs. grill tank/cylinder in southern and central New Hampshire and eastern Massachusetts area between the dates of July 27 and Aug. 2 are being asked to check the cylinder collar.
Customers who find they purchased or exchanged and received one of the 490 affected tanks are asked to accept the company’s “sincere apology,” close the barbecue cylinders/tanks manually and return the cylinder to the location where it was purchased or exchanged to receive a replacement tank.
“AmeriGas is not the manufacturer of these cylinders, but we are issuing this recall for our customers’ safety and peace-of-mind,” Amerigas said in a statement. “Please rest assured that all cylinders were thoroughly inspected and confirmed to be leak free multiple times before shipment. The potential defect we identified is part of the propane tank/cylinder valve assembly that could result in a leak after disconnection from the grill — but only if you forget to close the barbeque tank/cylinder valve.”
A search of the Amerigas website for locations to purchase or exchange propane cylinders in southern and central New Hampshire generated over 100 results.