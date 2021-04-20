A failing bridge in Amherst will soon be replaced, and construction could take more than a year to be completed.
“The existing concrete bridge deck is in serious condition,” Angela Hubbard, project engineer with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, said of the existing concrete bridge along Route 122, which runs over Route 101 in Amherst.
The bridge, which was originally built in 1969 and is located near the Amherst police and fire departments, is less than 100 feet long, according to Hubbard.
“Right now there is falling of the concrete and exposed reinforcing,” she told the Board of Selectmen last week.
The bridge has been included in the state’s list of deficient bridges since 2011. Although screening was installed on the underside of the bridge deck in 2019 to hold back debris, that was only a temporary measure, Hubbard said.
Each day, about 5,800 vehicles travel along the Route 122 bridge, which abuts the westbound and eastbound ramps to Route 101. Heavy traffic volume has contributed to the need to replace the concrete bridge deck and pavement, she said.
“It is pretty standard,” Hubbard said of the $2.8 million bridge replacement project.
In order to maintain two lanes of traffic along Route 122, as well as full access to the Route 101 interchange on and off ramps, the bridge work will be completed in three phases, according to Hubbard.
The bulk of construction is set to begin in 2022, with the remaining work taking place in 2023. That will include cleaning and painting the steel structure.
At times during construction, two 14-foot lanes of traffic will shift to the north side, Hubbard said.
Selectman John D’Angelo said he appreciates the three-phased approach to prevent traffic from backing up and causing congestion near the Amherst police station.
The bridge width, which is about 44 feet between rails, will remain the same. The bridge rail and snow screening will be replaced, as well as the expansion joint.
Concrete abutments and windfalls will be redone, according to the plans, which also include the cleaning and painting of the structural steel and bearings.
Lead paint will also be removed from the structure, Hubbard said.