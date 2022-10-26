Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin (at podium) speaks at a joint press conference with American Medical Response (AMR) at Central Fire Station on Wednesday to announce the hiring of a new class of 30 Earn While You Learn (EWYL) EMTs in the Queen City. AMR pays the recruits for on-the-job training. Looking on are AMR Operations Manager Jason Preston (left) and Chris Stawasz, AMR Northeast Regional Director of Government Affairs (right).
As a local and national shortage of emergency medical technicians continues, the region’s leading private ambulance service announced this week it will pay 30 residents to train for 12 weeks as full-time EMTs, and pay their test-taking fees.
Through a program called Earn While You Learn, the selected applicants will be hired to attend a full-time EMT training program, which will enable the trainee to become certified at the state level, then work on an ambulance at American Medical Response (AMR) Inc., said Jason Preston, operations manager at AMR. Local residents will be given priority.
Participants are hired as employees and compensated while attending AMR’s EMT-Basic certification course. Upon successful completion of the program and obtaining their state certification, participants are promoted to EMT-B with a pay increase.
“When I first took my EMT class more than 30 years ago, I was fortunate enough to have the financial support of my family,” Preston said during a press conference Wednesday with Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin at Central Fire Station to announce the hirings. “This allowed me to dedicate my time to my education. For many people today this is not possible. This is why I’m so excited that AMR is going to hire and pay the students who attend the training. Students will be paid a competitive wage, at more than double the New Hampshire minimum wage.”
Preston said one factor that makes the program successful are the relationships AMR has with communities like Manchester, whose support of Earn While You Learn is “unmatched.”
“Our current partnership with AMR has been absolutely fantastic,” Chief Cashin said. “We do cherish that relationship, and anything we can do to help them get more people on the ambulances of the city of Manchester, we are willing to do that. This program means a lot to me.”
Cashin said his department is looking to launch a version of Earn While You Learn in Manchester schools by the end of the current school year.
“Our goal is to start actively recruiting out of the Manchester school district at some point,” Cashin said.
Garrett Constant, 30, of Bedford, is a recent graduate of Earn While You Learn. He said he was working in the trades as an electrician when he decided he was ready for something different, “helping people.”
“I was halfway through my apprenticeship when I decided that I wanted to follow through on a dream I always had, to become a firefighter,” Constant said. “I spoke with a buddy of mine who is a firefighter, and he pointed me down this path to EMS, to get my feet wet in the EMS world. I’m a single dad, and I have my daughter most of the time. Learning about a program that was going to train me to become an EMT, have a guaranteed job, and pay me while I do it -- that was all I needed to hear.”
Constant said he works primarily in Manchester, but occasionally gets sent to Nashua and other locations based on staffing needs.
“The day my license came in, I was placed on a truck,” said Constant. “I love it. I’ve always liked helping people. Showing up somewhere for someone on what is usually one of the worst days of their lives, and you show up and have a chance to make it better. Is it everything I thought it would be? Absolutely.”
Similar Earn While You Learn programs have also been launched at AMR operations in Alabama, Connecticut, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, Ohio and Tennessee.
Since launching the Earn While You Learn Program in Buffalo, New York, in 2018, AMR has graduated over 1,000 EMS professionals.
Applicants take part in a 10– to 12-week program, where they learn the tools of the EMT trade while being paid. To qualify, an applicant must be 18 years of age or older, have a high school diploma or GED, have all required immunizations, and successfully pass background checks.
AMR is looking for new recruits for upcoming Earn While You Learn academies. For additional information, or to sign up for the academy, visit www.amr.net/careers.