Manchester Fire Chief joins AM to announce hiring of 30 new Earn While You Learn EMTs

Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin (at podium) speaks at a joint press conference with American Medical Response (AMR) at Central Fire Station on Wednesday to announce the hiring of a new class of 30 Earn While You Learn (EWYL) EMTs in the Queen City. AMR pays the recruits for on-the-job training. Looking on are AMR Operations Manager Jason Preston (left) and Chris Stawasz, AMR Northeast Regional Director of Government Affairs (right).

Paul Feely/Union Leader

 By Paul Feely Union Leader Staff

As a local and national shortage of emergency medical technicians continues, the region’s leading private ambulance service announced this week it will pay 30 residents to train for 12 weeks as full-time EMTs, and pay their test-taking fees.

Through a program called Earn While You Learn, the selected applicants will be hired to attend a full-time EMT training program, which will enable the trainee to become certified at the state level, then work on an ambulance at American Medical Response (AMR) Inc., said Jason Preston, operations manager at AMR. Local residents will be given priority.