American Medical Response, along with Nashua city officials, announced the official launch of its Earn While You Learn Academy Tuesday, a program designed to attract and retain new medical first responders.
The idea is that the training, which would normally cost up to $1,700, would be offered for free, and EMTs in training would begin to make money while taking classes, in order to lower any economic barriers to welcoming new recruits from within the community.
“Ever since I was a little kid, I always wanted to be a paramedic,” Jocelyn Long, a mother of three in Concord, said at a press conference Tuesday. “But after high school, I couldn’t afford it, so I got into health care in other ways.”
Several years later, Long said she discovered the opportunity to train for free through the Earn While You Learn Academy in Manchester and jumped at the chance.
AMR Regional Director Patrick Pickering said the ambulance company, which operates in Nashua and Manchester, launched the same program in Manchester last August. That first class began at the end of September. Long is a recent graduate of that class.
Another recent Manchester academy graduate, Shaun McDermott of Nashua, said that since starting this program he’s felt more fulfilled with his career than ever before.
“The process to apply was effortless and the communication between team members was fluid,” McDermott said.
Pickering said the academy was first piloted in Buffalo, N.Y., in 2018. Since then, they’ve trained and hired over 500 new EMTs, and Buffalo now staffs about 65% of its division with local Buffalo area residents.
It was a program invented out of necessity, according to Pickering.
“The front lines, our EMTs and paramedics, were stressed prior to the pandemic and since the pandemic it’s only gotten worse,” Pickering said. “The shortage of EMTs and paramedics has been a thing across America for four or five years. And the pandemic has only exacerbated that.”
Pickering said the tuition and books for the 10-week training program would normally cost between $1,000 and $1,700, depending on the location. In New Hampshire, he said the trainees earn about $13 per hour.
Nashua Mayor Jim Donchess spoke briefly at Tuesday’s event, saying the program proves AMR’s dedication to the Nashua community.
“This is another step forward because it is a great program to attract people into the EMT profession,” Donchess said.
Nashua Fire Chief Brian Rhodes called the program launch an “historic” event for the city.
Nashua Director of Public Health and Community Services Bobbie Bagley said the academy promises to increase the city’s medical response workforce capacity and hasten its response time.
“We are very excited about the opportunity that this program will bring to Nashua and the greater Nashua region,” Bagley said. “Let’s get this thing going.”
The Nashua Earn While you Learn Academy is accepting applications now. The first class is expected to kick off on March 7.