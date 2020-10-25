State police are investigating a crash that killed a 26-year-old Andover man in Wilmot early Sunday morning, officials said.
State police responded to reports of a single motor vehicle crash just before 4:30 a.m. in the area of 252 Route 11. Upon arrival, troopers reported finding an overturned Honda Fit that hit a utility pole, police said.
The driver, identified as Jakob Reed, 26, of Andover, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
According to state police, a preliminary investigation determined the Honda Fit was traveling eastbound when it drifted off the roadway to the right, hitting a concrete sewer cover. The vehicle then rolled over and hit a utility pole.
Investigators said they believe speed may have been a factor.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this crash, or who witnessed the accident are asked to contact Trooper Matthew Gagnon at 603-223-6190 or email him at Matthew.P.Gagnon@dos.nh.gov.