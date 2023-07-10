US-NEWS-ANNA-MISSING-7YEAROLD-FROM-LOWELL-1-MLV.jpg

The search for a missing Lowell girl continues Monday after she was last seen Sunday afternoon, Lowell police said.

 Ryan Mancini | RMancini

Anna Mburu, the 7-year-old Lowell girl who went missing Sunday afternoon was found dead in the Merrimack River, the Lowell Police Department said.

The local department confirmed the discovery of the child’s body just before noon on Monday during a press conference at 2:30 p.m., and Massachusetts State Police confirmed troopers pulled her body from the river after dive teams found her.