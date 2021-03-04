Westmoreland voters started getting an anonymous political flyer in the mail this week taking aim at the proposed $2.3 million fire station, and using false information about the project, according to Tom Finnegan, the town’s emergency management director.
Under New Hampshire law, political flyers advocating for or against a measure going before voters must include the name and address of the person or group paying for that mailer.
Kate Giaquinto, the director of communication for the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, said the matter is being reviewed.
“The Election Law Unit will review the mailer to determine what, if any, next steps should be taken,” Giaquinto said.
The flyer, titled “Fire House Fraud,” claims the proposal for the new fire station is a matter of “boys with toys” overspending tax dollars. The proposal is seeking $2.3 million to build the new station, but the flyer incorrectly claims the most will be $5 million, Finnegan said.
“Even with interest it wouldn’t be that much,” Finnegan said.
The flyer also claimed that the project would increase property taxes by thousands of dollars, something Finnegan said is not true. His committee published a chart showing that on a home valued at $500,000, the tax increase would be around $600 for the first year, and that would go down every year of the 20-year bond. A house valued at $150,000 would start with a $179 tax increase in the first year of the bond, and would also see that amount go down over the life of the bond.
The town has been working on the proposal to replace the fire house for years, according to Finnegan. The current fire station dates to the 1950s, and is too small and too old to safely house the volunteer fire department, said Finnegan.
“Our building is woefully inadequate,” he said.
The proposed new building would be a 6,400-square-foot facility and include an area for firefighters to decontaminate their gear after responding to a fire.
Modern building materials contain potentially harmful contaminants that can collect on firefighters’ gear.
The new station would also be big enough for the gear and vehicles the department requires. Currently, the department has to special order gear in order to fit into the old building.
The $2.3 million bond proposal for the fire station is set to go before voters at the annual Town Meeting next week.