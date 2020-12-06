The number of pedestrians killed by motor vehicles in 2020 to date is nearly double last year’s toll — another apparent side effect of the pandemic, safety experts say.
So far this year, 15 people have been struck and killed by motor vehicles, including a 29-year-old Littleton woman who was hit by a pickup truck while crossing a street in Tilton last week. In 2019, eight pedestrians were killed by vehicles.
Jennifer Tramp, public information officer for the Department of Safety’s Office of Highway Safety, said the spike in pedestrian deaths appears linked to the public health emergency. After the state lockdown orders were issued last March, she said, “We did see a lot of people outside, walking through residential neighborhoods and in areas you wouldn’t necessarily see them, on the side of busy roads.”
“People are trying to get outside,” she said.
But something else is going on as well, Tramp said: reckless driving. “More people since COVID have taken advantage of less vehicle volume on the roads and are taking more liberties, like speeding, impaired driving and driving unrestrained,” she said.
And that likely has been a factor in some of the fatal pedestrian accidents.
“It might be that people are not paying attention,” Tramp said. “They’re driving too fast for the roads that they’re on, or driving too fast through intersections.”
Some pedestrians also may not be following the rules of the road, she said, for instance not using crosswalks or paying attention to walk signals.
Meanwhile, the days are getting shorter.
“It is starting to get dark around 4:30 and … that usually is a busy time that a lot of people are getting out of work,” Tramp said.
Capt. William Haynes, commander of the Office of Highway Safety, said motorists and pedestrians alike should “remain alert, understand the potential dangers of driving and walking during these crucial hours and always pay attention to your surroundings.”
Tara Drake grew up in Londonderry. She loved animals and spending time in nature, and friends said her smile would light up a room. After moving to Littleton, she worked as a licensed nursing assistant for an agency caring for vulnerable seniors, and she dreamed of being a nurse.
Last Tuesday, Drake and Keith Cabral, 36, were struck by a pickup truck while crossing East Main Street in Tilton at 4:45 p.m. Both were taken to Concord Hospital, where Drake later died.
Tilton Police Chief Robert Cormier said the two were wearing dark clothing and had made it safely across the two westbound lanes of the roadway, which has a crosswalk and pedestrian crossing signals. They were struck in the eastbound lane, some distance east of the intersection, he said. A traffic accident reconstruction team from Belknap County is investigating the crash and no charges have been filed, he said.
Cormier called the accident a tragedy.
“It’s got to be difficult for the families, I’m sure, and it’s got to be hard on the driver too,” he said.
Walking is a healthy activity but it’s important to be careful, especially as it gets dark earlier, the chief said. “Wear bright-colored clothes and make eye contact with drivers of vehicles when you’re crossing the street to be certain they see you,” he said. “Never assume that they see you.”
Vehicles have more built-in distractions these days, Cormier said. “Everyone, the drivers and the pedestrians, just really need to be cautious and pay more attention, and focus on each other.”
On social media last month, Drake posted that she and Cabral were “in a relationship.” On her list of favorite books was “The Five People You Meet in Heaven.”
And she shared a favorite quote: “With all its sham, drudgery, and broken dreams, it is still a beautiful world.”