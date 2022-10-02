vandals3

 David Stamps, chair of the Laconia Human Relations Committee, listens as Barbara Katz, a congregant of Temple B’nai Israel, addresses attendees at Opechee Park on Sunday to denounce recent anti-Semitic vandalism there and at the Laconia Public Library. (John Koziol)

LACONIA – During a vigil at Opechee Park, which was recently tagged with anti-Semitic graffiti, speaker after speaker on Sunday said hate has no place in the City on the Lakes.

Organized by the Laconia Human Relations Committee, the vigil comes in the wake of what Laconia police believe may be two related incidents.

Vigil Sunday at Opechee Park
People gather for a vigil Sunday at Opechee Park to speak out against recent anti-Semitic vandalism at the park and at the Laconia Public Library.
Anti-Semitic vandalism
Some of the attendees who turned out Sunday to Opechee Park to show solidarity against hate in the wake of two incidences of anti-Semitic vandalism at the Park and at the Laconia Public Library. 