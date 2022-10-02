LACONIA – During a vigil at Opechee Park, which was recently tagged with anti-Semitic graffiti, speaker after speaker on Sunday said hate has no place in the City on the Lakes.
Organized by the Laconia Human Relations Committee, the vigil comes in the wake of what Laconia police believe may be two related incidents.
On Sept. 24, officers were called to Opechee Point, a peninsula at the municipal Opechee Park, on the southern shore of Lake Opechee, for a report of vandalism. Officers found that two picnic tables had swastikas carved into and painted onto them, along with what Laconia Police Chief Matt Canfield said was “a demon face,” male genitalia and the words “ha ha.”
Several trees at Opechee Point were also tagged that way and subsequently, police learned that nearly identical vandalism had taken place a week earlier on the grounds of the Laconia Public Library and had included a specific anti-police message.
There has been speculation that the graffiti was the work of young people who were ignorant of the modern-day usage of the swastika by the Nazis and other agents of intolerance, while a counter theory is that the vandalism was intentionally done, and aimed not only at Laconia’s Jewish community, but against non-Christians, the LGBTQ community, and other minorities.
In his opening remarks, David Stamps, who is president of the Human Relations Committee, made it clear that the vigil — which attracted some 200 people, most of them middle age or older — was held because of the stigma the vandalism inflicted upon Jews.
Laconia is home to Temple B’nai Israel, which is one of only two Jewish places of worship in New Hampshire north of Concord.
Mayor Andrew Hosmer said it was “really sad and sobering that we came together because of something like this.”
He noted that the Laconia Jewish community supported Laconia Catholics in their opposition to the decision by the Diocese of Manchester several years ago to consolidate parishes in the City, so “It’s second nature to come together” and stand with them.
Everyone who came to the vigil is united in speaking “in one voice,” he continued, “against an insidious evil” that lurks, not only in Laconia, but worldwide.
Addressing the theory that the Opechee Point and Laconia Public Library vandals were merely ignorant, not deliberately malicious, Hosmer invoked Martin Luther King Jr. to remind attendees that “Nothing in all the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.”
Next, Hosmer cited Holocaust survivor Elie Wiesel who said “We must always take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.”
In making the point about remembering what the vandals did in Laconia, the mayor quoted Rod Serling and the closing narration in the “Deaths-Head Revisited” episode of the TV show Twilight Zone.
In the episode, a Nazi concentration camp guard is confronted by the ghosts of the inmates he had killed and ends up in a hospital where the question is raised as to why remembering the horrors of Dachau is so important.
A doctor at the hospital answers that “All the Dachaus must remain standing. The Dachaus, the Belsens, the Buchenwalds, the Auschwitzes — all of them. They must remain standing because they are a monument to a moment in time when some men decided to turn the Earth into a graveyard. Into it they shoveled all of their reason, their logic, their knowledge, but worst of all, their conscience.”
David Osman, who is a member of the Human Relations Committee and a congregant of Temple B’nai Israel, put the Holocaust into perspective for those who may not know much about it.
He said New Hampshire has a population of some 1.3 million people, which is about the number of Jewish children who were killed during the Holocaust, which claimed six million Jews overall.
The vandalism at Opechee Point and the Laconia Public Library was “of itself, inconsequential,” said Osman, but where it did matter, however, is that it constituted “a wound to the fabric of this community,” the proper response to which is “you gather like today.”
Such wounds must be called out, learned from, and never forgotten, said Osman.
Ira Keltz, the president of Temple B’nai Israel, said “a lot of people are saying ‘what’s the big deal’,” with the Laconia vandalism, especially if it was just some kids who did it.
He then answered the question himself, saying, “Silence equals acceptance.”
Reaching back to the Holocaust, Keltz said he could think of “Six millions reasons to speak out against hate today.”
Stamps closed by comparing hate to cancer, saying “it keeps growing” unless it is eliminated… by love.