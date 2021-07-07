Fire Chief Terry Zavorotny said no one was injured during Tuesday night’s apartment fire, though the building where six people lived sustained major damage.
“The third floor is gone, and the second floor is pretty damaged,” he said.
The fire report came in around 11 p.m. Tuesday, with an initial report that one of the residents was trapped in the building, Zavorotny said.
The fire appears to have started on the first floor. Firefighters found heavy smoke and fire conditions, and no one was trapped inside.
“Everybody did get out,” he said.
Several fire departments responded to Hinsdale to assist with the blaze. The cause of the fire is still unknown, and the New Hampshire State Fire Marshal’s Office is handling the ongoing investigation.