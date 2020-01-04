CONCORD — In a chilling reminder of the 9/11 era, state emergency officials are warning Granite Staters, “If you see something, say something.”
That comes in the wake of a U.S. drone strike that killed Iran’s top military leader in Iraq on Friday, and Iran’s threat of “harsh retaliation.”
Jennifer Harper, New Hampshire’s director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, said there have been “no known credible threats” against New Hampshire or the United States. But she said, “We are actively engaged with our federal intelligence partners and monitoring emerging threats.”
Harper urged residents and visitors here to remain vigilant.
Created after the 2001 terrorist attacks on New York and Washington, D.C., the “see something, say something” campaign is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to raise public awareness about terrorism and the importance of reporting suspicious activity to state and local authorities.
Officials are urging anyone who sees suspicious activity to call or text 911. Such activities include suspicious behavior, the discovery of a suspicious package, someone attempting to gain access to a restricted area, or someone paying close attention to building security procedures.
