Amid booming fireworks sales, one national chain with three New Hampshire stores has been ordered to stop advertising in Massachusetts — a state where fireworks are banned.
The Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office sent a cease-and-desist letter to Phantom Fireworks on Wednesday threatening to take legal action against the company, which has stores in Hinsdale, Londonderry and Seabrook.
The letter comes as fireworks complaints soar in Massachusetts and in some New Hampshire communities, including Hampton, where police reported a “3,125% increase” in complaints this June compared to last year despite a town ordinance prohibiting fireworks.
Authorities accuse Phantom Fireworks of violating Massachusetts law by mailing advertisements to residences across the Bay State with discount coupons and highlighting the proximity of its Londonderry and Seabrook stores to the Boston area and Hinsdale to Springfield, Mass.
The mailer encourages potential customers to celebrate the Fourth of July together in “backyards across America.”
The AG’s letter explains that Massachusetts law prohibits the sale, or offering for sale, of fireworks, and prohibits the possession, use or explosion of fireworks in that state.
“Phantom Fireworks knows its products are illegal in Massachusetts, yet we are hearing that residents are getting their advertisements in the mail. We sent a cease and desist to stop this intentional marketing scheme and prevent more of these unsafe products from being brought into our neighborhoods,” Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey said in a press release.
In a statement, Phantom Fireworks said it has discontinued its mailings into Massachusetts “as a courtesy” to the AG’s office.
The company said some Massachusetts residents may still see a billboard or television advertisement because they’re under contracts to which Phantom has previously committed.
“The letter raises various legal issues that will be reviewed and addressed following the July 4th holiday. Phantom’s advertisements contain a disclaimer advising of the laws against consumer fireworks in Massachusetts previously requested by the Massachusetts State Fire Marshal’s Office, the company said.
“Although each state is entitled to enact its own laws regarding the sale and use of fireworks, Massachusetts’ approach is unlike any other.... the only state in the U.S. that totally bans the use of consumer fireworks.” Dave Phelan, a regional manager at the company’s Londonderry store, said it’s been a record year for sales.
He expected a 15% increase in sales because the Fourth of July falls on a Saturday, but he said it will be much higher.
Phantom Fireworks and other New Hampshire shops have been bombarded with customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve seen increases every day in the month of June and we expect to stay strong through July,” Phelan said. “With vacations canceled and festivals and fireworks shows being canceled, people are turning to backyard stuff to celebrate together.”
Phelan said mortar kits and the 500 gram repeaters, which he described as a “finale in a box,” have been the hottest items. “People come in and spend a wide variety, anywhere from $20 to a few thousand,” he said.
Customers must sign a waiver form stating that they must use them legally in places where they’re allowed, Phelan said. The store also offers safety information.
Sales have also been hot at Joker Fireworks in Epping. “’Tis the season to be jolly,” said owner Garry DeBlasis.
His shop has been busy for weeks as people looking to escape the coronavirus blues have turned to fireworks. In response to the high demand, DeBlasis created his first website for online ordering during the pandemic.
“It’s been crazy,” he said.
Town by town in NH
While fireworks are legal in many New Hampshire communities, they’re banned in Hampton and have become a source of frustration for police and residents at Hampton Beach.
Police responded to nearly 130 complaints in June with fireworks being set off on the beach and even in the middle of Ocean Boulevard.
“Once the warm weather hit we saw a dramatic increase in the number of personal fireworks being displayed compared to years past. People have been pent up due to the virus issues. You have record unemployment and you have a lot of people with nothing to do, but they have money and they’re spending it,” Hampton Police Chief Rich Sawyer said.
Anyone found in possession of fireworks or displaying them can be fined $124.
Fireworks are also illegal in Dover, but the city has seen its fireworks complaints double this year.
“When we contact people violating the city ordinance, we prefer to issue warnings, as the goal is to stop the behavior, not to summons people to court,” said Dover police Lt. Brant Dolleman.
Police will seize fireworks if they’re found and have them safely disposed of by the state police bomb squad, he said.
Fireworks are allowed in Derry, but police Capt. Vernon Thomas said his department hasn’t received many complaints this year. The town’s public fireworks display, which attracts up to 5,000 people, is among the many that have been canceled.
Raymond Police Chief Michael Labell said there’s been a “very low volume” of fireworks complaints so far. Raymond allows personal fireworks as long as they’re not discharged within 50 feet of another resident’s property line.