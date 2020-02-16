HENNIKER — One week after three people were shot and injured at a party just outside New England College, investigators continue to look for the gunman.
On Saturday, students walked the maze of shoveled pathways on the snowy campus to watch a home basketball game, less than a mile from where local and state police descended Feb. 9 with SWAT teams, K9 units and armored vehicles.
The college issued a shelter-in-place order for about eight hours and police searched dorm buildings where the shooter was believed to have been seen.
Authorities said about 60 young people attended the party, a mix of students and visitors from out of town and out of state. About 3 a.m., a firearm was shown during a “verbal encounter” and discharged twice, injuring two female students and a male who is not enrolled at the school. Police have not released the identities of the three, who were out of the hospital within hours.
Some students recounted intense encounters with police during the search of the campus and questioning of certain students.
Sophomore Jakai Fairmon, 19, of New Jersey, said he attended the party with one other friend in the basement apartment at 4 Bridge St., which he said featured a DJ and dancing, but he said he left about 20 minutes before the shooting took place.
Soon after, as police swept the campus, Fairmon said an officer cornered and briefly interrogated him, and he said the officer’s hand seemed to hover close to his holster the whole time.
Law enforcement leaders said officers acted with the safety of the community in mind.
“The officers responded to an active shooter incident; the shooter was reported to have fled onto campus. Any complaints would be thoroughly investigated,” Henniker Police Chief Matthew French said.
State Police Executive Maj. Matthew Shapiro said no complaints have been filed to his knowledge regarding how police handled the campus search, but individuals may file any complaints with the Professional Standards Unit at 223-3853.
“Members of the New Hampshire State Police were called to the area of New England College to assist the Henniker Police Department in response to an active shooter incident. The situation at the time was fluid and dynamic and the safety of the community was paramount,” Shapiro said.
At a news conference on Thursday, Merrimack County Attorney Robin Davis said the focus of the investigation is individuals from another state.
While she said there is no immediate danger to the community, she said there will be a heightened police presence in town and around the campus as an added precaution.
French said he is very optimistic, and that the men and women working on the case are doing everything they can to bring it to a resolution.
“There are more officers working on this than I have in my whole department,” French said.
There are presently eight full-time and two part-time officers in Henniker.
Wayne Lesperance, the college’s vice president of academic affairs, said the administration is keeping a close eye on the well-being of the student body, and has made counseling services available to students for the past week.
“I would say the entire campus is affected by it one way or another,” Lesperance said.