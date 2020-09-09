Assistant Manchester Police Chief Ryan Grant said Wednesday he will not take the job of police chief on a permanent basis.
But Grant appears open to becoming interim police chief once Carlo Capano exits the job, which he has held since July 2018, at the end of this month.
Grant spoke during a meeting of the Manchester Police Commission, an advisory board of civilians that meets every month with the chief, assistant chief and six police captains. With Grant out of consideration, the next chief will likely be one of those captains.
The job has been posted internally, and the application period closes at 5 p.m. Thursday, according to Lauren Smith, chief of staff for Mayor Joyce Craig.
After reviewing the applications, Craig will decide whether to conduct a wider search or hire from within, Smith said.
Much of the discussion on Wednesday involved accolades for Capano.
“Whoever comes in, and it won’t be me, there are some big shoes to fill,” Grant said. He praised Capano for the behind-the-scenes work he does to make sure he is prepared for any meeting or function.
Often blunt, Grant two weeks ago complained that Manchester had become a dumping ground for the state's social problems.
Grant said the department will continue with a status quo. He said all major decisions are made with input from the command staff, which comprises the captains sitting around the table.
“Anyone of these guys could step up and get the job done,” Grant said.
Historically, police chiefs have come from within the Manchester Police Department with no outside or even inside candidates applying. When Capano, who had been assistant chief under Nick Willard, was elevated to chief, no one else applied.
Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen announced that Manchester police received $1.25 million in federal grants to hire police under the COPS Hiring Program. Shaheen has also secured $82,000 in grants to fund mental health awareness and suicide prevention for Manchester police.
“Law enforcement face tremendous stress on the job, which has only been exacerbated by COVID-19,” Shaheen said in a statement. Mental health programs help to keep officers safe and prevent burnout, she said.
During his remarks, Capano said the COPS grants will help fund his three-year effort to add 30 officers to the police force.
But that has proved a challenge as the nation focuses on issues of police reform, systemic racism and social justice. Last month, police announced the resignation of four officers, and on Wednesday officials announced another three resignations.
In August, 58 applicants took an entrance exam and 30 are now in the process, said Capt. Joe Mucci, who is in charge of administration. That process involves extensive background checks and interview panels, which usually result in the loss of potential hires.
Mucci said it would be great if 20 end up as sworn officers.
“It’s been a difficult process,” he said.
“Join the team,” Grant said to anyone who thinks police work needs to change. “Get on the inside and help us get through these trying times in police work.”
Those trying times include last week's disclosures detailing Capano’s efforts, unsuccessful so far, to ensure that Officer Aaron Brown will not return to the job. Brown, who joked about killing Blacks in texts to his wife, has won two arbitration cases.
Capano told commissioners he would “die on this hill” before he would let Brown back on the force.
Commissioner Manny Content said he wanted a two-page explanation from Capano about Brown translated so the Spanish-speaking community could read it. Commission Chairman Scott Spradling said it’s fitting that Capano’s final days take on the challenge of Brown.
“Every chief will have his or her moment of definition,” Spradling said.